What would have been their typical graduation ceremony was transformed this year for the Class of 2020, and in its usual pattern, Laurel County School District offered a new activity to recognize the graduates with a senior parade on Saturday.
Commencement exercises, under normal circumstances, would have taken place for South Laurel High graduates at 10 a.m. North Laurel graduates were set for graduation ceremonies at 1 p.m. But due to the restrictions on large crowds during the coronavirus pandemic, the normal ceremonies were prohibited.
The Laurel County School District and several local sponsors rallied together to organize a Senior Celebration in which the graduates were encouraged to decorate their vehicles and participate in a parade through downtown London at the same time their graduation would have begun.
SAM (Simply About Music) Radio 103.7 offered a broadcast on Friday evening in which the numerous awards and scholarship recipients were recognized as well as calling out every graduate's name over the live program. That event also included comments from teachers, Superintendent Dr. Doug Bennett and other school district officials to send their best wishes to the graduates.
