Cardinal Classic hosts 12 bands on Saturday

The musical talents of high school marching bands will be on display on Saturday as the annual Cardinal Classic Marching Band competition gets underway at Gilliam Field on South Laurel High School campus.
Twelve high school bands will compete for the top score in their respective classes, including North Laurel, who will perform their "Eurydice" show based on Greek mythology, at 6:15 p.m.
South Laurel, as host of the event, will not be competing, but will perform their award-winning "Queen B" show at 6:45 p.m.
Prior to those showings, band fans of all ages can catch the other bands set for competition. Opening ceremonies begin at 2:30 p.m., followed by the Class 1-A division that features Somerset, Danville and Washington County. Performances are scheduled 15 minutes apart, with Somerset leading off the first marching show at 2:45 p.m.
A 15-minute break is scheduled after the Class 1-A, with competition beginning again with five Class 2-A bands putting their best foot forward at 3:45 p.m. Those schools in that class, listed in order of performance, are Perry Central, Harlan County, Rockcastle County, Casey County and Nelson County.
Pineville High School will present an exhibition show at 5 p.m., with a 30-minute break following.
The larger bands will then take the field at 5:45 p.m. leading off with Wayne County and Marion County in the Class 3-A division.
North Laurel will compete against Bullitt East in the Class 4-A division, with performances at 6:15 and 6:30 p.m,. respectively.
South Laurel will showcase this year's show at 6:45 p.m. - a show that has won them the top score in three competitions this season.
While the judges of the contest are computing their scores, the crowd will be entertained by an exhibition by the University of the Cumberlands marching band at 7 p.m.
Awards will be presented starting at 7:15 p.m., with recognitions being given in each class for best color guard, best percussion and best band. Those categories with multiple bands will also be awarded placement awards based on their scores.
The bands with the highest scores of the competition regardless of size or class will also receive the overall awards.
Admission to the Cardinal Classic is $10 per person. Concessions will be available for purchase during the competition. Those wishing to attend the competition should use the entrance off Ky. 192 by the Party Palace as the main entrance off South Laurel Road will be blocked for buses to enter and exit.
