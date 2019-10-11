South Laurel Cardinal Classic

Opening Ceremony - 2:30 P.M. - Eastern Standard Time

Class School Performance Time

A Somerset 2:45

A Danville 3:00

A Washington County 3:15

Break 3:30

AA Perry County Central 3:45

AA Harlan County 4:00

AA Rockcastle County 4:15

AA Casey County 4:30

AA Nelson County 4:45

Exhibition Pineville 5:00

Break 5:15

AAA Wayne County 5:45

AAA Marion County 6:00

AAAA North Laurel 6:15

AAAA Bullitt East 6:30

Host South Laurel 6:45

Exhibition University of the Cumberlands 7:00

Awards 7:15

