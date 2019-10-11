South Laurel Cardinal Classic
Opening Ceremony - 2:30 P.M. - Eastern Standard Time
Class School Performance Time
A Somerset 2:45
A Danville 3:00
A Washington County 3:15
Break 3:30
AA Perry County Central 3:45
AA Harlan County 4:00
AA Rockcastle County 4:15
AA Casey County 4:30
AA Nelson County 4:45
Exhibition Pineville 5:00
Break 5:15
AAA Wayne County 5:45
AAA Marion County 6:00
AAAA North Laurel 6:15
AAAA Bullitt East 6:30
Host South Laurel 6:45
Exhibition University of the Cumberlands 7:00
Awards 7:15
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.