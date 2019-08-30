In 2018, former cardiologist Dr. Anis Chalhoub was found guilty of health care fraud. Now his license to practice medicine in the state of Kentucky has been revoked.
That decision by the Kentucky Board of Medical Licensing came on Aug. 19 and states that Chalhoub is prohibited from performing any form of the practice of medicine, defined as "the diagnosis, treatment or correction of any and all human conditions, ailments, diseases, injuries or infirmities by and all means, methods, devices or instrumentalities," according to an article by the Lexington Herald-Leader.
Chalhoub was convicted of one count of health care fraud by a federal jury in April 2018. He was sentenced to 42 months in federal prison and ordered to repay $257,515 to state and federal medical programs such as Medicaid, Medicare and other insurance providers for performing unnecessary surgeries on patients through the London Saint Joseph hospital. Approximately 234 pacemakers were installed in cardiology patients between 2007 and 2011 by Chalhoub. When the practices came to light, evidence showed that dozens of those patients undergoing those surgeries did not meet the guidelines for medical implantation needs. Evidence in the case indicated that Chalhoub told several patients that they would die without the pacemakers, when those patients suffered a disorder that would not cause death without the pacemakers.
"This doctor violated his oath to do no harm," said Derrick L. Jackson, Special Agent in Charge at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Office of Inspector General in Atlanta. "His reckless behavior has earned him jail time for surgically implanting pacemakers that patients did not need in order to fatten his pocket."
Chalhoub's license to practice medicine was suspended in November but even while he is serving out his prison sentence, the state medical licensing board chose to revoke his medical license.
Chalhoub was one of several cardiologists working through the London hospital to perform cardiovascular services on patients. He is also one of two cardiologists who were found guilty of federal health care fraud and sentenced to a prison term. When released from prison, Chalhoub will be under the supervision of the U.S. Probation office for three years.
