The 12th annual Carolyn Marcum Lackey Golf Scramble has been scheduled for Friday, Sept. 10, at the London Country Club. This annual event, held jointly by the Rotary Club of London and Come-Unity Cooperative Care, funds many worthwhile endeavors in the community.
Among these are CCC's monthly and emergency food distributions, clothing assistance, furniture assistance for burnouts and others, and travel assistance.
Rotary allocates its share to the community's adult literacy program, the Homeless Shelter, college scholarships, the Children's Park on Dixie Street, and other community needs and organizations, as well as continuing to support Rotary International's ongoing fight to eradicate polio world-wide.
The Scramble will begin with registration at 8:30 a.m. and tee-off at 9. People may participate individually ($75) or as 4-person teams. All teams will be handicapped.
Sponsorships are available to individuals and businesses at $100 for a hole or $1,500 as an event (includes a team entry) sponsor. All sponsorships include signage.
Included in the registration are green fees and cart rentals, snacks and beverages, give-aways from sponsors, lunch, and prizes for Closest to Pin and Longest Drive.
Carolyn Marcum Lackey was a well-known London businesswoman. Born in West Virginia, she came to London with her husband, Tom, in 1976. They opened several Ponderosa Steakhouse restaurants in the area. She was known as a devoted mother and grandmother.
While on a trip to New Zealand with her husband, son, and daughter-in-law in 2010, a rafting accident took her life. The Golf Scramble was set up as a memorial to Carolyn and her family.
For more information about participating in the golf scramble, contact Linda Lipps at CCC (606-260-0346), Travis Shortt at Forcht Broadcasting (606-261-5920), or Derrick Dean at Jackson Energy (720-840-6986).
