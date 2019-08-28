Carroll chosen as 'Employee of the Year' at Laurel County Health Department

He didn't plan a career in the health care field, but after nearly 28 years, Brent Carroll is still happy with his job.
Carroll is the Director of Administrative Services at the Laurel County Health Department and was recently named as "Employee of the Year" by his co-workers.
Carroll said he was deeply honored by the award, especially since the honor was bestowed on him by those with whom he works every day.
"The employees are the ones who vote on it, so that's an honor to be given that award," he said. "I was shocked because there were so many other people that were nominated and deserving."
The Laurel native graduated from Laurel County High School, then went on to further his education at Eastern Kentucky University. He said his career path did not include health care initially, but once he landed a job after college graduation, he soon became immersed with public health.
"I wasn't originally drawn to public health, but you know how it is - you get out of college and try to get a job. I was hired by the Cumberland Valley District Health Department and started out in Jackson County," Carroll explained. "I worked there for a few years, and have been at the Laurel County Health Department for nearly 22 years."
He began his career as an environmentalist, which included conducting inspections for food service organizations. He's seen a drastic change in the field of public health over his duration - things that he is proud to have been involved in.
"Health departments are much more visible now and the community is more aware of what health departments do and utilize their services more," he said. "The programs that health departments offer now have a positive impact on the community."
Carroll, of course, is one of those who has witnessed the evolution of technology in the business world - changes that he believes has boosted both education and awareness to not only what role health departments play in the community but also the importance of public health in general.
"When I started, only the clerks had computers," he laughed.
In his current position, Carroll focuses primarily on the operations of the local health department.
"I develop the budget for Mark (Hensley, director) and then he takes it before the board," Carroll explained. "I monitor the revenues and expenses and close them out every month. I've always had good people to work with and never had any problems."
Carroll is another who is extremely proud of the Laurel County Health Department's recent award as rural health department of the year.
"The employees show team work. They are willing to do whatever they need to do to provide services to the people," he said. "How the employees do their daily tasks and then do anything else that's needed is what makes this a good place to work."
Part of the qualities that earned Carroll the award by his co-workers can probably be traced back to his humble and service-oriented nature. Carroll is the pastor of North Corbin Missionary Baptist Church on American Greeting Card Road, where he has been for 23 years. His wife Kim is a teacher at London Elementary School and the couple have two daughters, Lauren and Leah. But he still holds his job high on his ranks and is appreciative of the opportunity to work in public health.
"I'm very fortunate and thankful for the opportunity to work here, especially in Laurel County," he said.
