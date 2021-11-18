Cases against several people are set to be presented to a Laurel grand jury this week, after their cases were sent to the circuit court level following preliminary hearings on Tuesday, Nov. 9.
Charles D. Cupp, 54, of 1835 Laurel Lake North Road in London, waived his preliminary hearing, meaning he did not have a hearing in which evidence was presented against him. Instead, the case was sent directly to the grand jury for possible indictment. Cupp is charged with first-degree wanton endangerment and third-degree terroristic threatening from an incident on Nov. 1. According to the citation, Cupp reportedly pointed a gun at the head of his wife while she was seated in her car. When she turned her head, the gun was pointed directly between her eyes. Cupp then cocked the weapon and threatened to kill her, according to the report.
Two cases were presented on 49-year-old Jamie Patrick Laufenberg of Harman Street in Melvindale, Michigan. One case charges him with receiving stolen property, third-degree criminal mischief, possession of handgun by convicted felon, and first-degree fleeing or evading police on foot on Oct. 29. The citation states that officers received a report of a stolen truck on Oct. 29, with another caller stating the vehicle had struck his fence, severely damaging it before driving away. While Sheriff's officials were investigating the incident, the owner of the stolen truck arrived and said the vehicle was in a ditch on Cassidy Road.
When deputies arrived there, Laufenberg fled the scene into a pasture, falling and digging into a backpack. The owner of the stolen vehicle had told police there was a .22 caliber handgun in his truck. Deputy Hunter Disney, who had chased Laufenberg into the field, said he commanded Laufenberg to stop reaching into the backpack, assuming that he had the handgun inside the backpack. When Laufenberg did not stop, Disney deployed his taser, which did not fire. He tried a second time with the taser, with it failing again to fire. Laufenberg then reached back into the bag, with Disney jumping to get control, and Laufenberg dropping the bag. Disney threw the bag into the field, attempting to get Laufenberg under control. After a struggle, Sgt. Brett Reeves arrived and assisted with taking Laufenberg into custody.
Disney then searched the backpack and located the pistol that had been in the glove box of the truck. The chamber had one round. Laufenberg then told Disney he was reaching for the gun to take his own life or have Disney shoot him, according to the Sheriff's report.
The second case involving Laufenberg charges him with first-degree burglary and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon. That derives from an incident on May 31 in which two residents of Hemlock Lane - who lived in separate homes - reported they had awakened to an unknown male standing over them in their bedroom. Through surveillance video, it was discovered that the man was holding a shotgun but fled when they awoke. One of the residents located a picture of the man inside the homes from a prior arrest one month earlier. The suspect was using the name of "Jason Laufenberg," although it was determined that he was using his brother's name. The suspect was then identified as Jamie Patrick Laufenberg and that he had prior felony convictions in Michigan.
Preliminary hearings were held before Laurel District Judge John Chappell, who determined that probable cause of a felony offense existed, and referred both cases to the November session of the Laurel grand jury.
A London woman charged with possession of methamphetamine, giving officer false identifying information and public intoxication will also have her case presented to a Laurel grand jury.
Tammy Lawson, 45, of East 4th Street in London, waived a formal hearing in Laurel District Court, choosing to have evidence presented against her during this session of the Laurel grand jury. Lawson was arrested on Oct. 15 at Pine Top Market off West Ky. 80 after she was noticed to be acting very nervous. Sgt. Gary Mehler initiated conversation with Lawson, who observed Lawson's eyes to be glassy and bloodshot with dilated pupils. When Mehler asked her when she had last used meth, she reportedly answered "snorted a line a few hours earlier." When Mehler asked her name, Lawson said she was Buffy Sizemore. Mehler then told Lawson he would compare pictures on the equipment inside his vehicle, which did not match Lawson's appearance. She then admitted her name was Tammy Lawson and a check revealed she had an outstanding warrant. During a search, Lawson handed Mehler a clear plastic bag with a crystal substance inside that Lawson said was methamphetamine.
Those cases join over 120 cases that have been continued by previous sessions of the Laurel grand jury. Some of those cases have been continued as many as six times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.