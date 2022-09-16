September 11 is now called Patriot Day as the nation remembers the attacks on America that fateful day in 2001.
Since 2008, the staff of Cash Express has honored the first responders in the area by presenting them with signed posters from community members as well as cupcakes adorned with red, white and blue decorations.
This year was no exception, with staff gathering early to make their rounds to the first responders in the London area.
The tour began at London Police Department, Laurel Dispatch, and then to London Fire Department and London-Laurel Rescue. The presentations concluded at Laurel County Sheriff’s Office and Kentucky State Police London Post 11.
Lynn Frederick at the North Main branch said the staff of both North and South Main branches wanted to honor the first responders by recognizing their dedicated service. The presentation of patriotic cupcakes is a tradition that the stores plan to continue throughout the years ahead.
