Every year, Cash Express on North Main Street assists needy families in the area with a Coat and Toy Drive for Children, and this year is no exception.
To celebrate the season of giving, Cash Express is teaming with other local agencies to provide children with winter items and toys to make their Christmas happier. Those participating include Grace Abounding Full Gospel Missions Church, Crossroads Fire Department and City of London Fire Department.
Schools are also encouraged to participate in helping the needy children in the community with donations as well. The class in each grade that collects the most items will be treated to a pizza party, with the principal deciding the winning class.
Toys, coats, shoes (washable), clothing and non-perishable food items can be dropped off in various locations in the area, including the Sentinel-Echo office at 115 CVB Drive. A drop off box is also available at their store location. All donations are asked to be dropped off by Dec. 18 in order to deliver the gifts and clothing before Christmas.
The staff of Cash Express appreciates everyone who will donate items for this worthy cause and to help be a blessing to others in the community.
For more information, contact them at (606) 330-0816.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.