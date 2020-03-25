In this time where many businesses are shutting their doors, one London business is still available to assist those facing cash shortages.
Cash Express LLC is considered an "essential service" and will remain open as restrictions stemming from the coronavirus continue to include many local businesses. But, like many other businesses, they want to keep their employees and customers as safe as possible and are doing so by offering curb service.
In a press release sent out Monday afternoon, officials with Cash Express made the following statement:
"All Cash Express offices will remain open. We are offering curb service with all loans. Once you are in our parking lot, please let us know and we will gladly come to your car and assist you."
Cash Express has two locations in the London area - one on North Main Street by the Kroger plaza and the other on South Main Street by Master Donuts.
