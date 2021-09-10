We will never forget.
That is the slogan used for the memories of Sept. 11, 2001 when four planes were hijacked and three crashing into the financial and military headquarters of the United States. A fourth plane crashed in Pennsylvania - one in which the passengers overtook the hijackers and caused the plane to crash before reaching its believed destination - The White House.
And not forgetting the sacrifices made by first responders - that day and every day - is not overlooked by the staff of Cash Express of London,
Each year since the tragedy, the staff of London's Cash Express has remembered - and paid tribute to - the local first responders. This commemorative year was no exception.
On Thursday morning, the staff was out early, visiting Laurel Dispatch, London Police Department, Laurel Sheriff's Office, Ambulance Inc., London Fire Department, London-Laurel Rescue Squad and Kentucky State Police to show their support and appreciation for their daily efforts to protect and serve their community.
Lynn Dye, manager of the North Main branch of Cash Express, said she has been involved with the recognition for the past six years, although the event has become an outreach of the two London branches. Dye said the staff want to show their appreciation for the everyday heroes in our community and the distribution of cakes and/or cupcakes are just one way to recognize the ongoing effort to help others.
Laurel County Judge Executive David Westerfield joined in with Cash Express staff to thank all the first responders for their contributions to the community.
