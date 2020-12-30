Cash Express toy and coat drive receives strong response

Cash Express on South Main Street sponsored a toy and coat drive to assist families in need this Christmas — and their efforts received an overwhelming response by the community.
Staff and volunteers with Grace Fellowship, Cash Express and Fed by Grace Food Pantry collected the gifts that were distributed to families in need.
The toy and coat drive launched on Oct. 21, with individuals, groups and businesses donating items to ensure that Laurel County families who are struggling this year indeed have a happier holiday season. It took two vehicles to transport the collections to the church, each one being packed with bags of toys, shoes, clothing, and gifts for those less fortunate. Ranging from collectible cars to Barbie to large stuffed animals, the gifts kept coming in as the generosity of the community shone through.
Grace Fellowship teamed with Cash Express in the effort, with families registered with the food pantry receiving food baskets as well as gifts and clothing collected. Grace Fellowship Church had already sponsored 50 families to the food baskets that include ham, turkey, and vegetables for a full meal.
