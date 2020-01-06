Cash Express on South Main Street recently held a toy and coat drive with all donations going to help the Good Samaritan Homeless Shelter, London Laurel Optimist Club and Sublimity Elementary School. Cash Express even enlisted some of Santa's helpers to collect and deliver items. Special thanks to the City of London fire department for their help with the Fill the Truck challenge this year. Cash Express thanks all the businesses and people of London for all the donations received to make this event so successful. |
Photos submitted
