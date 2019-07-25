CASTLE'S CORNER: Somerset Community College's involvement in KCTCS benefits students

At Somerset Community College (SCC), we continue to look at how we can accomplish our Main Thing - Student Success. As part of that look, I want to share some thoughts on literature I have read. SCC is one of 16 colleges in the Kentucky Community and Technical College System, and although we are part of a system, we have the autonomy to do the things that support our service area. I work with the leadership of SCC to determine the best choices for our students and to accomplish the main thing.
Being part of a system means SCC has access expertise in areas and can do things we would not be able to do as an independent college responsible for all facets of running the institution. For instance, workforce training is managed at SCC, not the system, yet we have support from the system to help you and us with workforce training needs. In another example, while the KCTCS Board of Regents approves all curriculum for accreditation and transfer reasons, we can develop any needed curriculum here and if needed, teach it on a pilot basis to meet your needs. For areas where costs would normally borne by one institution, they are shared by 15 other colleges. We jointly provide program development, coordinate student opportunities, access higher buying power, legal services, and marketing as well. These are all areas that would reduce our effective budget if SCC had to pay for them on our own.
Another issue I hear about relates to the cost of college, and it makes sense that we should always be looking at the best ways to keep these costs down. So while people might want free college, it is not in our near future. The good news is that SCC provides very high-quality education and training at a lower cost. For example, while 42 percent of KCTCS graduates in 2017-2018 have some student debt at a $7,000 average, it is significantly lower than four-year institutions for the same timeframe. In fact, KCTCS provides a return on investment of $3.40 for every dollar you invest in us. Finally, SCC students had an average of 17.7 percent rate of return for every dollar they spent here. There is a lot of value for students attending and graduating from SCC.
We are a significant part of our communities and affect them as well. Documented in our 2017 economic impact and value analysis, SCC had some key points worth repeating. 1) Students spent $3.3M on groceries, housing, transportation, and other related expenses while attending. 2) SCC spent $17.2M in operations in the same period, and those funds went primarily to goods and services in our community. 3) SCC alumni influence our communities through the work they do, businesses they operate, and training they learn at SCC. Over the years, those thousands of alumni have helped provide a nearly $84M return to those communities. We will update these numbers after our next economic outlook, but it is plain that SCC is an important part of our community as both a provider of education and training as well as economically.
Finally, the work we do to accomplish our Main Thing - Student Success includes areas you may not have considered before. As a system, KCTCS provides over 50 percent of the dual credit in the state even though our return on those costs is one-third of regular tuition. It is important for our students and our communities to continue with dual credit. For SCC this fall, we estimate that number will be over 1,100 high school students in 10 counties. As a system, KCTCS is the largest provider of workforce training. More than three million participants have taken advantage of Workforce Solutions training since its creation, and we at SCC are ready to continue that tradition in our communities, businesses, and industries.
SCC is here as part of our communities to both serve and be a key part of its growth and success. What can we do for you or your company today? Come see us and let’s find out what your college can do for you.
