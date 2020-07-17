CASTLE'S CORNER: SCC is ready for students on campus

I hope you had a great Independence Day celebration, and now that the fireworks have settled down, it reminds me again that the SCC fall semester is coming. I need to let all of you know that SCC is ready for you this fall and looking forward to having you here for fall classes! We have been preparing for several months to ensure you will feel safe and comfortable attending classes at SCC! We can ensure you we have taken all the possible actions to make sure you can concentrate on learning.
SCC is not only meeting but exceeds the guidelines for safe operations while we all work through this COVID-19 issue. We actually began in March converting all our classes to an online format. Of course, we had to complete the lab portions in late May under new guidelines for social distancing and use of personal protective equipment (PPE). We had a great three weeks with faculty and students and completed all of our scheduled makeup hours without an issue for students and employees. We know how to make this work for you in the fall as well.
Our maintenance and operations people are the best in the business, they have cleaned, scrubbed, sanitized, and re-sanitized every facility, desk, chair, and piece of equipment students and employees use in anticipation of students returning this fall. Our plans include continuing to clean and sanitize even more after classes start. Faculty and staff will be just focused on cleanliness in everything we do on a daily basis. While all that is going on, we are adjusting class sizes and schedules to minimize the number of people actually in one classroom or lab. Our guidelines are strict but safe; students and employees will wear a mask while at any of our campuses or centers, we practice appropriate social distancing measures, and use gloves when appropriate. This may seem like overdone to some but we know it is the best and safest way for us to conduct classes and labs.
If you are looking for classes that are transferable to any Kentucky university, we have the options for you as well. You can take online courses if you wish; however, many of our courses are being done in hybrid mode where you will meet in smaller groups with about half the time spent as online class sessions. You still get the get the benefit of the face-to-face class interactions with the support you need. You can use these classes to transfer to another university with an associate degree or connect directly with one of our universities as part of the University Center of Southern Kentucky. That option allows you to be working on your degree with us and the university at the same time.
Are you thinking about a career path? We have many options with a degree, diploma, or certificate that will enhance your current skills or prepare you for a new career in a short time. From air conditioning to welding and everything in between, we can help you to start a career or build on your existing skills and passion. We have a premier additive manufacturing (3D printing), aviation technician, diesel technician, electronics, and more, whatever your need, it’s here. In today’s environment health care careers are crucial. So, if you are considering nursing, nurse aid, respiratory care, radiography, surgical tech, medical lab tech or others, we’re here for you.
In the end, SCC is here to help you succeed. We are half the cost of most universities and can save you around $10,000 in the first two years with the same course work. On top of that, we can provide this while you stay at home where you have the support you need during this pandemic. We know how to work with students and provide the support they need.
There are no sure things in life but getting your start in college at SCC is the best way to begin. We look forward seeing you this fall and getting your classes and degree off to a great start!
Join us the week of July 20 for our “Pathway to Enrollment”. You can win prizes just for enrolling. Please see more information on our website https://somerset.kctcs.edu/admissions/pathway/index.aspx
