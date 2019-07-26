The walking track of the Laurel-London Optimist Club looked more like a river on Saturday evening, as a storm dumped buckets of rain in western Laurel County.
But those participating in the annual Come-Unity Cooperative Care's Tim Philpot Memorial Horse Show waited out the storm that hit midway through the 34 categories of show horse competition on Saturday evening and the show continued after the rain moved out of the area.
The event honors long time board member Tim Philpot who was instrumental in organizing the horse show each year. Proceeds from the event are used to continue the various programs offered by CCC, which helps lower income families and elderly with food and utilities throughout the year. CCC also operates a clothing and furniture store on Dixie Street in London that offers gently used items to the public.
