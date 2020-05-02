CCS High School seniors lean on their Christian faith to stay positive  

Gov. Andy Beshear’s recommendation to cancel in-person classes the remainder of the school year is creating a variety of emotions across the state—especially for families who have seniors. From fear, to frustration, to grief, many seniors are trying to sort through these emotions as they learn graduations and proms are being cancelled. Truly, this is a difficult time as we try to balance our many emotions with the sense of responsibility that comes with reducing the magnitude of the COVID-19 outbreak.
But for three seniors at Cornerstone Christian School of London this challenge is bringing out a different set of emotions: hope, courage, and even peace. These three seniors say it’s their faith in Jesus that is carrying them through this difficult time.
“No one expected our senior year to be interrupted by coronavirus.” Cornerstone senior, Jonathan Hacker says, “but when it comes to these things, God will see us through our darkest times. It may have seemed out of nowhere for us, but not for Him.”
Cornerstone Christian School (CCS) was established in 1992 with a mission of developing students with a heart for God. As Cornerstone hasn’t had a graduating class since 2015, there has been a lot of anticipation and excitement this year with three seniors set to graduate.
“This isn’t how I envisioned my senior year going,” admits Cornerstone senior, Whitney Hale. “While I am disappointed I’m not having a graduation or prom, I know God has greater plans for me. In the big picture, a graduation and prom won’t matter. What will matter is my relationship with God. I am thankful that Cornerstone has helped me to know how to keep and maintain that personal relationship with God. I know that my God will turn this virus into something that will glorify Him in the end.”
Cornerstone faculty and staff encourage students to find their calling by equipping them spiritually, intellectually, socially, and physically to meet life's challenges and opportunities. One of these challenges is presented with the cancellation of a traditional graduation but as Cornerstone senior Benjamin Winters points out, they aren’t letting the circumstances they face take away their joy! “I don’t know why this is happening,” Winters says, “but I know God is in control and He will work all things out for the good of those who love Him.”
Cornerstone Christian School Principal Joseph Allen says that he hopes to have a ceremony for the seniors, even if it’s in August. For more information about Cornerstone Christian School, please visit www.cornerstoneky.com or call 606-862-0509.
