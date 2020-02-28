Expect an outbreak of the coronavirus within the United States, according to Dr. Nancy Messonnier, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases.
"It's not so much a question of if this will happen anymore, but rather more a question of exactly when this will happen and how many people in this country will have severe illness," she said. The CDC website describes the virus as the following:
"Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses that are common in many different species of animals, including camels, cattle, cats, and bats. Rarely, animal coronaviruses can infect people and then spread between people such as with MERS-CoV, SARS-CoV, and now with this new virus (named SARS-CoV-2)."
SARS-CoV-2, also known as Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19), was first detected in Wuhan, China and has since been found in 37 locations internationally. It spreads mainly from person-to-person through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes. It may be possible that a person can get COVID-19 by touching a surface or object that has the virus on it, but this is not thought to be the primary way the virus spreads.
Reported COVID-19 symptoms include fever, cough and shortness of breath. Symptoms of COVID-19 may appear in as few as two days or as long as 14 days after exposure.
"However, the good news is we already know how to prevent the spread of such a virus, since protocols for it are nearly identical to those for the flu, which remains a much greater threat to public health currently," said Kentucky Medical Association President and Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky Board Chair Brent Wright, M.D.
"People are much more likely to get infected with respiratory infections by being around other sick people than they are from touching virus-laden surfaces," explained Mark Hensley, public health director of the Laurel County Health Department. "So, practicing social-distancing, or staying at least 6 feet away from anyone who is sick is one strategy."
Hensley adds that if a person is sick, they should stay home except to seek medical treatment or prescriptions and should not go to work, school, church or other public gatherings. If they leave the house, they should wear a mask.
Frequently handwashing with warm soap and water for at least 20 seconds is the most effective way to prevent the spread of both flu and the coronavirus. It would be best if you washed your hands, especially before eating, after going to the bathroom, and after touching surfaces that others frequently touch.
Remember to cover coughs and sneezes and stay out of other people's cough and sneeze zones. Disinfecting surfaces that might be contaminated is also helpful using disinfecting wipes or bleach solutions.
Symptoms of coronavirus also closely resemble influenza, so patients are encouraged to consult with their doctor if they are experiencing fever, cough and shortness of breath. The flu vaccine will not prevent the novel coronavirus, but having the flu weakens your immune system, which can leave you more susceptible to contracting other illnesses like the coronavirus.
Seasonal flu is continuing to circulate across Kentucky, with more than 1,800 cases confirmed just last week and a total of 66 deaths so far. The Kentucky Medical Association, the Kentucky Foundation for Medical Care and the Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky are urging Kentuckians to receive flu shots if they haven't done so already to prevent the spread of illness.
It is also vital to avoid stigma, which hurts everyone by creating more fear or anger towards ordinary people instead of the disease that is causing the problem. Being Chinese or Asian American does not increase the chance of getting or spreading COVID-19.
"People—including those of Asian descent—who have not recently traveled to China or been in contact with a person who is a confirmed or suspected case of COVID-19 are not at greater risk of acquiring and spreading COVID-19 than other Americans," said the CDC. "People who have returned from China more than 14 days ago and do not have symptoms are not infected with the virus and contact with them will not give you the virus."
According to Hensley, there is no risk of COVID-19 in Kentucky at this time. As of the writing of the article, the CDC is reporting only 14 confirmed cases in the U.S., with 445 being tested for the virus.
For more information on the coronavirus, visit the CDC's webpage about it at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html. Governor Andy Beshear held a press conference regarding the coronavirus Thursday, Feb. 23, at 3 p.m. The Sentinel-Echo will provide a follow-up at a later date.
