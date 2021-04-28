The venue changed but the message remained - every life is vital.
So those who support and those who have profited from the work of the Laurel County Life Center joined together on a rainy Saturday to assist the facility in its annual Walk for Life fundraiser.
Usually held on the grounds of Faith Assembly Church, predicted rainfall for Saturday resulted in the event being moved to Corinth Baptist Church's Family Life Center. Walkers gathered to begin their walk at 10 a.m. while organizers and volunteers set up tables with snacks and silent auction items.
While walkers jaunted around the upper level, others drifted between numerous tables that ranged from children's toys to household items and home decor. One popular item was a Reese's peanut butter cheesecake that drew numerous bids, topping out at nearly $40. Other items included floral baskets, a wooden window frame offset with sunflowers at opposite corners, kitchen utensils, a beauty basket, framed photographs representing each season as well as other items to tempt buyers to get a bargain while helping with a worthy cause.
Director Olivia Taylor said approximately 30 walkers signed up to make their treks around the church center, while others dropped off donations. An information booth with the services offered and information on pregnancy were also available.
The Laurel County Life Center focuses on assisting those who are facing an unplanned pregnancy as well as those considering abortion. As a faith-based non-profit facility, the center offers counseling and support services to expectant families of all ages and backgrounds. Services are free to those utilizing the facility, but it is dependent on donations.
Those who participate in the programs offered can build up points and earn items offered at the center. Those items include diapers, clothing, cribs, walkers, and other items needed for infants.
Matt and Kaelin Johnson are two testimonials for the Laurel County Life Center, stating that they were overwhelmed when Kaelin became pregnant during the first months of their marriage.
"We had only been married for four months when I got pregnant," Kaelin said. "We went to the Life Center for help. They told what to expect at different stages. We took every parenting class they had."
In return, the couple received supplies to help them prepare for their approaching parenthood.
"You get points for every class you take. We got clothes, diapers, wipes and other supplies," she said.
Now they look at their 19-month-old son Zachariah Edmund Johnson, and call him "a Life Center baby."
"I wish people knew more about the Life Center and what they do," she continued. "We didn't know what to do but they really helped out."
The Laurel County Life Center is located at 830 South Main Street, Suite 4, in the white brick complex adjacent to London Dental. They are open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Thursday. To learn more or make a donation, contact them at (606) 877-1717.
