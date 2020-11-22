The Laurel County Schools Center for Innovation (CFI) is now accepting applications for the next cohort of students to begin their studies in the 20-21 academic year. The CFI is currently completing its sixth year of successful operations as a Career & Technical Education (CTE) school that provides college and career preparation for students in the following program areas: Media Arts Technology (MAT), Computer Information Technology (CIT), Industrial Maintenance Technology (IMT), Engineering Technology (ENG), and Allied Health Science (AHS).
“We are so very proud of our students and especially of those that have completed our programs of study and since made a successful transtion from high school to the world of work and college”, said Dr. James M. Davis, CFI principal.
Many former students are now working in advanced manufacturing, media communications, and healthcare settings as well as others have continued their studies at various postsecondary institutions. The school offers English and mathematics courses to include traditional courses, honors courses, Advanced Placement courses, and various dual credit college courses. Students that successfully complete their program of study are eligible to earn industry recognized career-ready certifications. Qualified students may also participate in compensated work-based learning opportunities with local employers in their program area.
For more information about the programs of study available at the CFI and how to apply for admissions you can contact your high school counselor or contact the CFI to speak with a program coordinator at 606-862-5580.
