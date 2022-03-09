When the name "Leonardo da Vinci" is mentioned, most people immediately associate him with his paintings - with "The Lord's Supper" and "Mona Lisa" being the most well-known of his artistic works.
But da Vinci was also renowned as a scientist, engineer, sculptor and architect. That wide range of interests and talents is why the multi-talented Italian is classified as a Renaissance man, who serves as a role model for applying the scientific method to all aspects of life, including art and music.
Little known or commonly forgotten facts such as these were brought back to life during a special presentation by the medical students at Laurel County Center for Innovation last week.
Over 70 booths were on hand with information about the individuals who made significant contributions and advancements to the medical field.
From the creator of the first heart bypass machine to the discovery of radium and from working with the mentally ill to the first feline veterinarian, the students captured the contributions of medical achievements and highlighted those for the public.
Alyssa Mounce chose Dorothea Dix for her work with the mentally ill and lobbying before the U.S. Congress to establish the first American mental asylums. As a nurse, she also served as the Superintendent of Army Nurses.
"She worked in psychiatric hospitals and studied criminal psychology," Mounce said of Dix. "She liked working with people."
Bryson Miller chose Godfrey Hounsfield for his study. Hounsfield designed the CT machine.
"The CT machine has saved many lives," Miller said. "He was also a plastic surgeon and an EMT."
A more familiar name to the public is that of Marie Curie, who is credited with discovering radium and polonium. That discovery is noted as a major contribution to finding treatments for cancer. Curie also won the Nobel Prize in Chemistry in 1911 and the Nobel Prize in Physics in 1903.
"She was the first woman to win a Nobel Prize," said Ryan Allen, who depicted Curie during the program.
Jaiden Taylor said she chose Leonardo da Vinci because of his diverse talents.
"Most people know him as a painter, but he was a scientist. He discovered the four chambers of the heart," she said. "He was really an interesting person. He painted, he was a sculptor, he studied anatomy, he was an inventor. He came from a really large family and so do I, so I thought that was interesting. Taylor, who is taking Allied Health, English and Geometry at CFI, said her future goal is to become an embalmer.
Lora Adams said her research led her to learn about Louise Eisenhardt, a neuropathologist who rose to be an expert in tumor diagnosis. Eisenhardt's work included studying brain tumors as well as being the first woman editor of the Journal of Neurosurgery.
"Her research played a big part in the medical field and I chose her because I thought she was the most interesting," Adams said.
