It was a three-fold challenge for Health Science students at the Center For Innovation with a unique project that combined their creativity for a worthy cause.
With October primarily signifying the fall season as well as being named as Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the students utilized both symbolisms to create decorated pumpkins that support research and a cure for breast cancer.
Health Science students decorated over 50 pumpkins with vibrant designs and inspirational messages in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The students included information on the importance of screenings and early treatments.
The Center For Innovation (CFI) is a career and technical education center that provides training programs to prepare students for the transition from school to the workplace, from high school to college and careers. The school was established seven years ago and has served over 400 Laurel County students with learning activities that emphasize project-based and applied learning skills. These programs are primarily hands-on, active learning that utilizes tools, equipment and laboratory work settings.
Programs offered at CFI include Media Arts Technology, Computer Information Technology, Industrial Maintenance Technology, Engineering Technology and Allied Health Science. The newest program is an aviation program in which students learn the fundamentals of flight and can use a flight simulator for training that also prepares them for the FFA written exam for a private pilot license. Other courses offered include English, math, advanced placement classes and dual credit college level classes.
Dr. James M. Davis is the director of CFI. For more information, contact Davis at 606 862-5580 or by email at james.davis@laurel.kyschools.us.
PHOTOS BY MOLLY BARNETT/MEDIA SPECIALIST LAUREL COUNTY PUBLIC SCHOOLS
