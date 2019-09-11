Making the most of every opportunity is the goal of the annual Extraordinary Challenge, which was held at Faith Assembly Church on Saturday. The unseasonably warm temperatures of the late summer didn't phase the enthusiasm of the hundreds of children who gathered to participate in numerous challenges throughout the day.
Sponsored by Professional Home Care, the event brought together those children and adults who face physical and mental challenges every day. The Extraordinary Challenge event offers those special individuals the opportunity to participate in games and activities that allow them to display their special skills and determination to succeed.
Those attending the event were very pleased with the variety of events, and volunteers and family members reported a large turnout despite Saturday's warm weather.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.