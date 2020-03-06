The London - Laurel County Chamber of Commerce hosted their annual awards banquet on Tuesday evening which recognized local businesses and educators for their contributions to the community.
The awards began with a special presentation to Michael Sliter, Chamber President, as well as President of the Ambassadors Club - a group of business representatives from Chamber members that plan events, surprise visits to local businesses, attend ribbon cuttings and other goodwill gestures on behalf of the Chamber. Sliter has served as president of the Ambassadors Club for 10 years. That service resulted in Sliter being honored for that achievement with a trophy presented by Chamber Executive Director Deanna Herrmann.
Businesses honored were:
Large Business (100+ employees) - Flowers Bakery
Flowers Bakery of London was founded as Griffin Pie in London in 1953. The homemade apple pies marked the original success of the business, but the invention of the honey bun was the product for which they are now best known. The Fourth Street business now cranks out 1,000 honey buns per minute - or 300 million honey buns per year. Their products are shipped around the United States, offering the TastyKake and Mrs. Freshley's brands. The business has expanded over its history to 115,000 square feet and employs over 500 people. Flowers Bakery also features a bake shop where customers can purchase a variety of the items they produce including donuts, bread and other snacks
Small Business (Less than 100 employees) - Kentucky Sign Center
Kentucky Sign Center is most commonly known locally as Banner, Signs & Etc. and is located off Hal Rogers Parkway on Moren Road. That same facility hosts the office of J. Frank Publishing and is owned and operated by Jay and Claudia Nolan. The original business opened in 1996 but recently branded as Kentucky Sign Center and now does work for businesses across the country. That rebranding in November 2018 also expanded the business's employment opportunities, resulting in nearly doubling its employees.
Non-Profit - The Backpack Program of Laurel County
When the former organizers of the Backpack Club stepped away, ensuring that Laurel County's less fortunate children had food over their weekends became a deep concern for Jennifer Martin Hawkins. She took her concern public and with help from the community, the Backpack Program of Laurel County was formed in January 2019. This organization teams with God's Pantry Food Bank and according to President Matthew Timmons, 930 children in Laurel County take home a weekend of snacks every Friday. Based solely on volunteers to assemble the treat bags, the group meets every other Tuesday to prepare two weeks of supplies that are distributed to school children in the community.
The annual awards banquet also recognized outstanding educators from the elementary, middle and high school levels with the Teacher of the Year award. Each teacher chosen from the three categories receives $1,000, sponsored by Kentucky Farm Bureau and Randal Brewer. Teachers are nominated by their students for the impact they have made upon their lives.
Teachers:
Elementary: Kailyn Smith, East Bernstadt Independent School
Kailyn Smith teaches fourth and fifth grade at East Bernstadt Elementary as well as serving as coach of the elementary and middle school cheer teams. Her current and former students praised her influence on their lives, quoting "She challenges us," She works very very very hard," and "She loves to teach."
Middle School: Tim Thompson, South Laurel Middle School
Tim Thompson teaches sixth grade science at SLMS and sits as the Teacher Representative for the school's Site Based Council. His students describe him as making learning fun, but being able to discipline when necessary. "He never hesitates to help his students," said another nomination, while another said Thompson always helps students understand the material presented in class before he moves on to the next topic. His ability to share his knowledge and inspire learning was best described by one student who wrote: "He taught me about a lot of things I didn't know."
High School: Dustin Estridge, North Laurel High School
As the NLHS Future Farmers of America (FFA) sponsor, Dustin Estridge's FFA group made Laurel County history last year by moving to national competition - and winning the top award. That desire to learn and be productive is why many of Estridge's students say he taught them to believe in themselves and motivated them to achieve more. "He made me more excited about life after high school," said one student, while another said Estridge not only teaches agriculture and natural resources, but he also teaches his students about life.
The evening closed with a presentation by comedian Mark Klein.
The affair also hosted a silent auction with donated items from individuals and businesses in the area.
