As the COVID-19 pandemic increases throughout the state, Gov. Andy Beshear is teaming with the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce to collect PPE (Personal Protective Equipment) for those dealing directly with the virus that has infected over 1,000 Kentuckians.
Beshear conducted a teleconference with Chamber of Commerce directors across the state last week to ask for their participation in collecting masks, gowns, and gloves and encouraging businesses who can either purchase, donate extra supplies or manufacture equipment to help during this unprecedented time.
"There are supplies being shipped all over. We've received from the federal stockpile. We've requested hundreds of thousands of personal protective equipment (PPE) and I think we've gotten swabs and we've gotten some test kits. The other is going to places in the country that are hit harder," he said. "The challenge with that is we are having people on the front lines that are re-using their personal protective equipment and we shouldn't have to be doing and we can't at the moment procure the level we need or anything close."
Beshear said the N95 respirators are direly needed. Although there are several types of masks, Beshear said the surgical masks are what is preferred for first responders rather than the cloth masks that many Kentuckians have made and donated to help during the pandemic. Gloves - the Nitrile type, which Beshear said will be "the next toughest thing to get."
The medical gray gowns are the other item that Beshear is asking to be donated. He said there are different levels of protection with the higher quality surgical gowns. He added that he is asking the public's help to obtain those direly needed items.
"We have three ways of getting these," he said. "Number one is procuring them, number two is manufacturing them and number three is donating them. If you have any of these supplies that aren't going to a front line healthcare system, we'd like them. We will get them distributed all over the state."
Beshear added that state officials are willing to work with any company that believe they can manufacture the needed items. He said while some companies are working to make those supplies, he welcomes other companies to do so.
"We would buy millions," he said.
Buying those items have proven to be a problem for Kentucky since items manufactured overseas are received and distributed through FEMA (Federal Emergency Management Agency) and are being sent to the hardest hit areas. Those who were participating on the call were urged to find sources within their own agencies - some of whom conduct international business - to find supplies. He did warn, however, that scams have evolved from the COVID-19 pandemic and to make sure that the companies they deal with are reputable and can produce the higher quality items needed.
He said the private sector was imperative to locate the supplies needed and that states are now bidding against each other for suppliers, and that he would soon have the ability to spend "hundreds of millions of dollars" to obtain the PPE.
The Kentucky Chamber of Commerce has been involved in obtaining supplies since early March and local chambers are now collecting supplies. Deanna Herrmann, executive director of the London-Laurel County Chamber of Commerce, has been involved in those collections and continues to urge local businesses to donate any stocked up supplies
"We're asking local businesses to look in their offices for masks, gowns and gloves and any that they are not using, to please donate those," she said. "If you do, just call or email me and I will pick them up and, once we make sure that London and Laurel County have what they need, I will take any extra to the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce office in Frankfort."
Anyone with information or supplies that can be used can contact Herrmann at deanna@londonlaurelchamber.com or by phone at (606) 312-330.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.