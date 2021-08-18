Celebrating the people and businesses who have made a positive impact on the community is the highlight of the annual London-Laurel County Chamber of Commerce banquet each year and although the usual May event was postponed until August, the latter date did not disappoint.
In their usual recognitions, the Chamber honored a large business of 100 or more employees and a small business with 100 or less employees.
The winner of this year's Large Business award was Saint Joseph London, which has been a staple in the London community since it was established as Pennington Infirmary in 1904. The building on Main Street became Pennington Hospital in 1916, the current site of First National Bank of Manchester. Through its 100-plus years, the hospital has expanded and relocated to its current facility off KY 192 where it continues to establish additional programs to serve the residents of southeastern Kentucky.
Saint Joseph London President John Yanes could not attend the ceremony on Tuesday evening but did express his appreciation for the honor via Zoom.
"We were planning to have a large group there, but hospital staff has been restricted from attending large gatherings due to the spike in COVID cases," he said. "But we are honored with the award and continue to provide services to the area."
The Small Business award was presented to Forcht Broadcasting, which operates the first London radio station - WFTG 1400 AM - The Wolf, as well as sister stations, WNAV FM 106.7 Kool Gold and WWEL FM 103.9 SAM. Despite the pandemic that shut down many businesses in the area last year, the four-member team at Forcht Broadcasting continued to thrive, winning several broadcasting and advertising awards from the Kentucky Broadcasting Association. The radio team has also hosted several fundraisers over the past year as well as teaming with local organizations such as London Rotary Club, Somerset Community College, Bluegrass Care Navigators, emceeing the Town Center Concert series, and live broadcasts from other events.
Radio personalities Terry Harris and Dave Begley said the award was an honor, as both have worked 30-plus years in broadcasting. Media Specialist Alyssa Emmett said she was grateful for the warmth and welcoming she has received from the public and their support during a trying time for businesses. General Manager Travis Shortt also commented on the award, stating that the London-Laurel County community had been outstanding in welcoming him into the community.
"I was in Prestonsburg for almost five years, doing exactly what I do here and I can tell you, this is home and it's been that way since I came here. So I echo what Alyssa and Terry and Dave said - thank you for letting us be part of your community and thank you for letting us be your live local radio," Shortt said.
The Knox and Laurel CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) was also recognized as the Non-Profit of the Year. This organization provides training for volunteers who advocate on behalf of children who have become involved in the court system and give children a voice. They work with families, foster parents, court officials and advocate in the best interest of the child after undergoing training and being appointed by the family court judge. Debra Hauser, retired teacher and principal, serves as executive director and said the local organization has seen great success and praised Knox/Laurel Family Court Judge Steve Jones for his leadership in the local program. Laurel and Knox counties have some of the highest number of cases in family court in the state and Jones said he was proud to have such a program to assist children in the area.
The Chamber also recognized two outgoing board members - Bud Stuber with The Computer Place and Dana Johnson with L&N Federal Credit Union - with plaques of appreciation. Also recognized was incoming director, Dr. Doug Bennett, Superintendent of Laurel County School District. Johnson and Bennett were not available to attend the ceremony.
The evening also included dinner catered by Local Honey, a silent auction, and entertainment by Magician Mike O'Donnell which engaged audience members in the show.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.