It was a smaller crowd than the usual London-Laurel County Chamber of Commerce meetings due to COVID-19 restrictions, but one that was welcomed by those attending Thursday's luncheon.
This was the first meeting of the Chamber since March, when many businesses were closed and gatherings were canceled as the coronavirus spread through the state. Chamber CEO Deanna Herrmann said she was grateful for those who attended the invitation-only gathering, stating that she had missed all the people during the six-month absence of the monthly membership luncheons.
But despite the challenges that individuals and businesses have faced over the past few months, O.J. Oleka, President of the Association for Independent Colleges and Universities in Kentucky, had words of inspiration in the midst of troubled times.
"There's a reason for everything, and this too will pass," he said, before telling those in attendance that his father had worked diligently to achieve the American Dream for himself and his family.
"My father grew up in Algeria. He came from extreme poverty, but he wanted to come to this land of opportunity," Oleka said. "He came to America, went to high school, went to college and taught at Michigan State before he and my mother came to Kentucky. They raised three children and he achieved the American Dream."
Oleka said he is a product of that effort by his father, now being in charge of promoting independent colleges such as University of the Cumberlands, University of Pikeville, Berea College and Bellermine College.
"These smaller institutions promote the 'Pipeline for Talent.' They teach your children and my children to be successful," he said. "College is now looked at differently. You can get a two-year degree, a six-month certification. The business community has incredible opportunities to release their economic potential by investing in these young people."
Oleka said much of the problem has been "multi generational poverty" and that smaller colleges provide training and degrees that will alleviate the high costs of four-year institutions and get students into the work force quicker.
"There is no better time to build your business," he added. "There is no reason to keep you from living the American Dream."
Thursday's luncheon was hosted at Oak Hill Gardens, with Tammy and Josh Samples speaking about their business, Mink's Landscaping and Oak Hill Gardens.
"The Minks established this business in 1942 and my in-laws bought it from them," Tammy explained.
The scenic landscaping of Oak Hill Gardens includes a pool with a waterfall cascading from exotic plants and flowers, two small shelters and lawn area for photography, and a larger shelter for larger gatherings that is offset by a flowing stream featuring four small waterfalls. The structure was designed and expanded by the Samples family with services ranging from design and construction of pools and landscaping to maintenance of mowing, weedeating and planting.
Oak Hill Gardens is also teaming with I'm So Fancy in the near future for a fundraising event for anti-children human trafficking, which Herrmann said is a huge problem.
"They say during the COVID pandemic that child abuse is down. But no, it's because the children are not going to school and that teacher or principal can't see the bruises or signs of abuse," she said. "Child abuse is rising, it's just not being reported."
John Yanes, president of Saint Joseph London, also spoke, adding some additions to the London hospital staff. Despite the restrictions of the health pandemic, Yanes had only positive words.
"We have seen some fluctuations with patients but things are pretty much the same as always," he said. "But even during the pandemic, we have had five new physicians join us."
Donna Gregorich, a local realtor and member of the Lexington-Bluegrass Association of Realtors, said that London and Laurel County is experiencing a housing shortage.
"We need market ready homes," she said. "We have people wanting to move here but there aren't any houses available. You can put your home on the market and within a week, it is sold."
Travis McQueen, president of the Somerset Community College's Laurel campus, updated attendees with the college activities.
"We started in-person classes on Monday with all the technical classes, both virtual and on-line," he said. "In spite of everything going on, we've been able to bring on a mental health counselor at the London campus."
Herrmann ended the meeting by encouraging businesses to continue to support the Work Ready Community, adding that London and Laurel County is in the final stages of receiving that certification. The long and tedious process includes involving local businesses, writing four dissertations in areas of education, work force availability, schools and economic development.
"So when a business looks at Kentucky, they will see which areas are Workforce Ready communities with trained workers in that area," she said.
Also speaking at Thursday's meeting was Christie Angel, who is promoting the Lexington Scout Guide that features regional businesses in a glossy photo booklet. The guide offers insights into restaurants, services and educational institutions to entice patronizing those facilities by highlighting their attributes to the area.
