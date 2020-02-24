The London-Laurel Chamber of Commerce hosted its monthly membership luncheon on Thursday and welcomed two new members. Presenting the membership plaques are Chamber President Michael Sliter and Chamber Executive Director Deanna Herrmann.
Chamber presents new member plaques
Hazel Johnson, age 64, of London, Kentucky, passed away Saturday, February 15, 2020, at her residence. She was the mother of Jason Johnson and wife Becky of London; the sister of Helen Calebs and husband Glenn, and Herbert King both of London, and Lois King of East Bernstadt. She was also bl…
