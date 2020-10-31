The London Laurel County Chamber of Commerce held its monthly membership luncheon on Thursday, Oct. 15, and presented membership plaques to three new members. Presenting the plaques are Chamber President Michael Sliter, left, and Chamber CEO Deanna Herrmann, far right.
Chamber welcomes 3 new members
