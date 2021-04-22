The London-Laurel County Chamber of Commerce met on Thursday, April 15 for their monthly luncheon meeting and welcomed two new members as well as recognizing the winner of the Chamber NCAA tournament bracket winner.
The Chamber was also presented with a $2,700 check from The Sentinel Echo for the recent Chamber Directory publication. Pictured is Sentinel Echo Advertising Specialist Jessie Eldridge and Chamber CEO Deanna Herrmann.
Photos by Nita Johnson
