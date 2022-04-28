featured Chamber welcomes new members By Nita Johnson Staff Writer Apr 28, 2022 11 min ago 1 of 2 Accepting the new member plaque from Chamber CEO Deanna Herrmann are Donnie McLain, Ian McLain and Tracey McLain with Lifetime Insurance Services Inc. Chamber CEO Deanna Herrman presents a new member plaque to Lonnie Purkey, Samuel Jody and Dorothy Claxton with Peckham Inc. Photos by Nita Johnson The London-Laurel County Chamber of Commerce welcomed two new members at their monthly membership meeting held at Jackson Energy meeting room on Thursday. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Photo Nita Johnson Jackson Energy Membership Meeting Room Meeting Member Trending Video Recommended for you COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS Trending Recipes This Week's Circulars Obituaries SMITH, Troy HIBBARD-HOWARD, Brenda MCFADDEN, Caleb MCFADDEN, Joy TAYLOR, Flora Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesCivil Suits Filed, March 24-April 4, 2022City tourism addresses changes, eventsDeeds Recorded, March 28-April 5, 2022Mayoral candidates address concerns for London's futureTrials set in Laurel Circuit Court for this summerLady Jaguars shut out South Laurel, 13-0, in historic victoryTwo indicted for producing video of minor in sex actsArrests, April 1-5, 2022Major improvement underway at Levi Jackson Wilderness Road ParkLaurel high schools to see cafeteria expansions Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.