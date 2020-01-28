John Blanton and Buddy Blair accepted a new membership plaque on behalf of newly opened L4 Security and Consulting, located on North Main Street.
Photo by Nita Johnson
Whitaker Bank was one of the new members of the local Chamber of Commerce, with Dwaine Meadows and Van Barrineau accepting the plaque.
Photo by Nita Johnson
John Scalise and Angela Asher accept a new membership plaque on behalf of Cintas Fire Protection.
featured
Chamber welcomes three new members
1 of 3
Photo by Nita Johnson
John Blanton and Buddy Blair accepted a new membership plaque on behalf of newly opened L4 Security and Consulting, located on North Main Street.
Photo by Nita Johnson
Whitaker Bank was one of the new members of the local Chamber of Commerce, with Dwaine Meadows and Van Barrineau accepting the plaque.
Photo by Nita Johnson
John Scalise and Angela Asher accept a new membership plaque on behalf of Cintas Fire Protection.
The London Laurel County Chamber of Commerce welcomed three new members during their monthly membership luncheon on Thursday, Jan. 16. The plaques were presented by Deanna Herrmann, executive director, and Chamber President Michael Sliter.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.