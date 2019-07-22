Patrick O'Brien accepted the membership plaque on behalf of Kentuckiana Alarms.
The owners and children of Air Raid Trampoline Park in London received their Chamber membership plaque.
Revolution Physical Therapy staff, Eddie Valentine, Eric Evans and Alex Sears received their membership plaque.
Chamber welcomes three new members
The London-Laurel County Chamber of Commerce welcomed three new members during their monthly membership meeting on Thursday at the London Community Center. Presenting the plaques was Chamber President Michael Sliter.
