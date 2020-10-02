The London-Laurel County Chamber of Commerce welcomed two new members at their meeting on Thursday, Sept. 17.
featured
Chamber welcomes two new members
Recommended for you
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
George Humfleet, age 96, of London, Kentucky passed away Friday, September 25, 2020 at his residence. He was the father of Kay Mullins and husband Craig; the grandfather of Staci Jackson and husband Chris and Brandon Mullins all of London, Kentucky; the brother of Rosalie Humfleet of London,…
Martha Evelyn Owen, age 85, of London, Kentucky passed away on Monday, August 31, 2020. She leaves behind her brother, Charles W. Owen plus a host nieces, nephews, and other family and friends to mourn her passing. She was preceded in death by her parents, Elly Owen and Lula Wyan Owen; and b…
Most Popular
Articles
- State Rep. Goforth's wife releases statement on assault incident
- RUNNING DOWN A DREAM: South Laurel's Phoebe McCowan announces commitment to run for the University of Kentucky
- ANOTHER MISSED OPPORTUNITY: North, South girls basketball programs won't be facing each other during the regular season for the second consecutive season
- Laurel loses two prominent businessmen
- Tri-County reports COVID-19 death, nursing home with active cases
- Sturgill finds public health field rewarding and fulfilling
- TRACES OF LAUREL: The fourth jail of Laurel County — part 1
- Laurel surpasses 900 COVID cases
- Firefighters respond to E. Highway 80 house fire
- Hodges touts public health
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.