Photos by Nita Johnson
The London-Laurel County Chamber of Commerce welcomed two new members during its October monthly luncheon, held at Oak Hill Gardens. Guest speaker for the luncheon was Somerset Community College President Dr. Carey Castle, who gave an overview of the many opportunities for vocational and academic training available from the local college. Castle also told those in attendance about partnering with Kentucky universities so students can earn a four-year degree online.
