Chaney Lumber founder dies at age 92

"He was a good man."
Those were the words of many who knew Glen Chaney, a local businessman who passed away at age 92 on Saturday.
Chaney was the founder of Chaney Lumber and Laminated Timber Inc., where he worked until his retirement. He was noted for his long dedication to the McKee Lodge and the Shriner's Club, organizations to which he was deeply involved.
Mike Samples, a fellow Shriner and military veteran, said Chaney had a good sense of humor and his choosing of words is what got Samples involved with the Shriner's Club and its various fundraising activities.
"One of the first memories I have of Glen is when he stood up in front of the Shriner's Club when we were having plaque sales," Samples said. "He told us he was 84 or 85 years old and that he needed some of us younger people to step up and help with the sales. That was Glen - he shamed us into helping, and I've been in ever since."
"He was a good man," Samples continued. "He and Billie (wife) were very different, but they complimented each other. Glen was a respected businessman in the community and I feel privileged to have been in the same club as him."
Chaney was a World War II veteran, serving his country from 1945 through 1947, primarily in Germany. He was also involved with the Laurel County Republican Club, Kentucky Forest Industry Association, and his involvement in his church, First Christian Church of London. He was instrumental in establishing the Faith Christian Camp in Annville, where he was a trustee for many years.
Laurel County Judge Executive David Westerfield called Chaney "a good friend" and an example of how anyone could succeed in life.
"Glen was a very prominent man in this community. He employed a lot of people, putting money into the families and economy of Laurel County," Westerfield said. "He was a close, close friend and a good man."
Westerfield said Chaney's positive outlook had been a positive influence on his own life.
"I spent a lot of time talking to Glen," Westerfield added. "He was raised up poor, but he believed that anybody could succeed if they worked hard enough. He always wanted everybody to do well."
Chaney's positive outlook is one of many of his characteristics that Joyce Parker noted as she paid tribute to her friend.
"Glen always had a smile on his face, an encouraging word and a Servant's heart," Parker said. "He saw people's potential and lifted them up so they could reach that potential. He always made sure that I had the opportunity to donate to the Shriners, something he believed in. He was a good man."
Chaney died Saturday after a long illness. He leaves behind his wife, Billie, of nearly 70 years; three daughters, seven grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. Services for Chaney were held at Bowling Funeral Home on Tuesday, Sept. 15. The family requested that anyone wishing to make donations in Chaney's honor do so for First Christian Church of London, Shriner's Hospital for Children or Faith Christian Camp.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.