Change is inevitable, and the 30 years of the World Chicken Festival is no exception.
Launching on Thursday, this year's event is combining new and old into the "Back to the 90s" theme that will bring some all-time favorites while reviving some of the former activities from past years.
One of the most significant changes this year is the relocation of the World's Largest Skillet, which has been located in a parking lot on Main Street. But construction of the Town Center park created the move from that spot to the lot behind the McKee Lodge off Fourth and Long streets this year.
London-Laurel County Tourism Commission Co-Executive Director Kim Collier said the skillet will be housed in the fenced parking lot behind the Shriners' facility, while the serving line and tent will be set up in the front parking lot of the Laurel County Correctional Center. Collier said tourism directors had carefully surveyed the downtown area to ensure that enough space was available for that relocation. The carnival ride normally housed in the jail parking lot will now be along Broad Street with the many other rides of the four-day festival.
Another change is the location of the main stage, known as the Stage of Stars.
"The Stage of Stars is back in its original spot on Broad Street in the Ryser parking lot," Collier explained. "The other stage, which was known as the Sanders Stage, has been renamed to the Kinetic by Windstream/Wildcat Harley Davidson stage and it will be located on Fourth Street."
The other rides and booths operated by the carnival, Kasey's Rides, will remain in the same locations as in previous years, she added.
Collier also said ride bracelets are currently on sale at most local banks and are $18 until the day the festival opens, then go up to $25. Those bracelets offer unlimited rides during specific hours on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. Individual tickets for rides can be purchased at the ticket booths during the festival.
"Those wishing to savor the full festival spirit of shopping and eating will have a wide variety with 160 booths scheduled for this year's event. Collier added that the Gamerz truck will also be featured at this year's event, but will be free this year.
"Last year people had to pay $5 for 15 minutes, but this year, it will be free," she said. "The Gamerz truck will be located in the Huffman and Huffman parking lot this year, moving on down a little from where it was last year.
Another new aspect of the 30th anniversary of the World Chicken Festival is a redesign of the logo that features a chicken, the World's Largest Skillet and London on this year's T-shirts. Commemorative T-shirts with the 30th anniversary are also available for purchase. Caps will also be offered to those wishing to shade their eyes and relish one of London's largest tourist attractions.
The Chicken Invasion will return to the Laurel County Courthouse area again this year with numerous entries from a wide array of schools and businesses. Voting for the best chicken will be posted at various times throughout the festival with prizes for the most votes for a school, business, and non-profit.
The return of the Mother-Daughter Look Alike contest is one that Co-Executive Director Kelly Burton is very excited about. Burton said she recalled one of her friends being the daughter in that contest one year, and now that daughter is the mother.
"We were looking back at some of the contests offered in the past and we wanted to bring that back," she said. "I just thought it would be great if someone who had been the daughter in one of those contests would enter and be the mother with their daughter now. We're doing it in two divisions - one for mothers with daughters 17 and under and one for mothers with daughters over 18."
The contests kick off with the Colonel Sanders Look A-Like contest and karaoke contest on Thursday.
The Survivor Egg Drop contest at 10 a.m. kicks off Friday's challenges, with the Somerset Community College Culinary Chicken Cook-off contest at 1 p.m. This contest debuts with contestants having 45 minutes to prepare a dish. That contest will feature three finalists and all competitors have to be age 18 or older. This contest will be held on the Stage of Stars - all others will take place at the Fourth Street stage, Burton said.
The Kids Floss Dance is also set for 5:15 p.m. on that stage on Friday, followed by the Chick-a-Lympics in the parking area beside the London-Laurel Rescue Squad, off Dixie Street at 6 p.m. Contests in that event will be an Egg Hunt, Egg Spoon Race, Egg Toss, and Chicken Scratch in which children scoot through pounds of flour to find dollar bills.
Saturday's contests begin with the Run for the Roost 5K race at 7:30 that morning, with the Struttin' Cluckin' Crowin' contest at 11 a.m. The Hot Wing Eating Contest starts at 1 p.m., with the Mother-Daughter Look Alike contest at 3:30.
Entertainment this year reflects some of the popular performers from the 1990s as well as local performers. Headlining the Stage of Stars this year are Sideline, Chris Knight, Vertical Horizon and Sister Hazel - all of whom had several hit songs in that decade. Other entertainment include Peggy Inks, who performs her "I Ain't No Spring Chicken Anymore," Kentucky Just Us, Chad's Hope, Pistol Whip, Bourbon Branch, Magnolia Boulevard, Waylon Nelson, Kudzu Killers and five groups with the Sunday gospel singing.
A full schedule of events and locations will be available in the World Chicken Festival programs available in today's edition as well as at locations during the festival.
The 30th annual World Chicken Festival officially opens at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 25.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.