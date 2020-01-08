Eight people are set for a jury trial in London's U.S. District Court next month for conspiring in trafficking humans and drugs in eastern and southern Kentucky.
A federal grand jury returned an indictment against Logan Ray Towery, Albert D. Davis and Gary L. Cupp in October, charging them with conspiracy to traffic humans. But that indictment was superseded twice, with five more defendants added to the list for conspiring to distribute illicit drugs.
Now, Mark Milslagle, Berdenia Johnston, James Martin, David Pennington and Robert Taylor are also facing charges in the case.
The indictment does not list the addresses of those charged in the case, although the incidents of trafficking humans and drugs occurred between September 2015 until October 2019, according to the indictment. All are charged with conspiracy to traffic a person to engage in a commercial sex act.
Towery, Davis, Cupp, Johnston, Milslagle, Martin and Taylor are also charged with distributing drugs during that same time frame. Those drugs included Oxycodone, oxymorphine and heroin.
The acts took place in Laurel, Knox, Whitley, Rockcastle, Madison and Fayette counties, according to the information in the case.
Towery was the first arrest in the case, coming on Oct. 9.
Davis was arrested on Oct. 22 and an arrest warrant was issued for Cupp after he was the third person indicted in the case when a federal grand jury returned the charges on Oct. 24.
Martin and Milslagle were arrested days later with the superseding indictment filed on Nov. 21 against seven people. Taylor rounded out the arrests and charges filed on Dec. 6, with the indictment being added to (superseded) on Dec. 19.
Towery is charged with conspiracy to traffic humans, possession of a firearm to traffic in drugs and conspiracy to distribute controlled substances.
Davis is charged with conspiracy to traffic humans; conspiracy to distribute Oxycodone and oxymorphine; conspiracy to distribute Oxycodone, oxymorphine and heroin; possession of a firearm for trafficking in drugs and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Cupp is charged with conspiracy to distribute Oxycodone and oxymorphine.
Milslagle, Johnston and Martin are charged with conspiracy to traffic humans and conspiracy to distribute Oxycodone, oxymorphine and heroin.
Pennington is charged with conspiracy to traffic humans, while Robert Taylor is charged with conspiracy to distribute Oxycodone, oxymorphine and heroin.
The indictment also lists property to be forfeited in the case, including over a dozen guns, ammunition, a large amount of cash and more than $53,000 in accounts. There are also two properties listed in the forfeiture list from the government - one in London and one in Gray that belongs to Towery, Martin, Davis and Cupp.
All of the persons named in the indictment have made court appearances. Their trial date is set for Feb. 18.
