It was cheers and tears in the patio section of Old Town Grill on Thursday night - cheers from a large crowd and tears from many of the 14 contestants vying for the title of Hot Wing Eating champion. Mike Cafferty, owner of the London OTG franchise, loaded trays of wings that had been soaked overnight with an extra-special rendering of spices and seasonings that made most observers cringe as the tangy aroma of the wings spread through the area of customers. Metal pails of wings weighing 3 pounds were then distributed to the contestants whose only relief from the hot spicy wings was a bottle of water and napkins.
After five minutes, the time was up, with Steven Hinkle retaining his title as champion by consuming nearly 2 pounds of wings and earning a $50 gift card. Paul Ledford came in second place, winning a $25 gift card, while Rick Elkins placed third and received a $15 gift card. All contestants received a free T-shirt.
The event was co-sponsored by Forcht Broadcasting (WWEL 103.9 SAM, WFTG 1400 FM The Wolf, and WNAV-FM Kool Gold 96.1) and although the World Chicken Festival was canceled this year, Forcht Broadcasting utilized the Hot Wing Eating contest as one part of a fundraiser for Make A Wish Foundation which grants wishes to chronically and terminally ill children. The Hot Wing Eating contest was held on what would have been opening night of this year's festival with the funds raised being matched by Old Town Grill.
