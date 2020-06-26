It's sometimes sad how we take things for granted, and if we ever doubted that, the year of 2020 is definitely proof.
Special events planned for this year were all focused on either the Roaring 20's of American history, or playing on the perfect vision 20/20.
Then COVID-19 hit - and abruptly changed our world!
This is the year of my high school class reunion, as well as my college graduation reunion year. I serve on the planning committee for my high school reunion and some of us had already been talking about when, where, and how many would participate this year.
Since it seems that the COVID crisis will prevent our gathering this year, unless things change drastically and we can pull together a fall event - which is highly unlikely.
But with or without a formal gathering, the Laurel County High School Class of 1975 has definitely made a huge impact on their communities and their world.
It was 45 years ago on June 5 that just over 300 graduates marched into the gymnasium of then-Laurel County High School. We were the fifth graduating class of the new school that consolidated London, Bush, Hazel Green and Lily high schools into one senior high comprised of sophomores, juniors and seniors. Some of my classmates started the "Human Pyramid" during basketball season, in which several guys would hoist a fellow student up on their shoulders (with others behind and in front to 'spot' a potential collapse) to cheer on the basketball team. We were the poster children for polyester suits and 'elephant leg' pants, the first population to introduce culottes (now called skorts) and, for girls, among those who transformed from mini skirts to maxi dresses.
As the junior class who sponsored the senior prom of 1974, we learned early on about making the best of what was available. Prime example was when the band scheduled to play for prom broke down in Richmond and never made it. That's when initiative came into play - someone got a record player (yes, the real vinyl playing models that are making a comeback now) from the school library and someone else went home to get some records so we could have music for the event. With that under control, the King and Queen then got to do their honorary dance after being crowned, although the crowd soon thinned out. How ironic that the theme that year was Seals & Croft's "We May Never Pass This Way Again," although most of us left with a transposed version of "May We Never Pass This Way Again."
We were the graduates who experienced the official end of the Vietnamese War when the last 10 U.S. Marines stationed in Saigon were brought home on April 30, 1975. (The History Place)
We are the class whose birth year and high school graduation year can correctly be transposed (1957 and 1975).
Since that eventful day four and a half decades ago, we separated to seek our pursuits in life. Some graduates were married or planned to be soon after graduation. Others made plans to attend colleges across the country. Some went into military service.
The LCHS Class of 1975 produced business owners, entrepreneurs, preachers, teachers, coaches, attorneys, accountants, real estate agents, bankers, administrative assistants and CEOs, counselors, psychologists, truck drivers, construction workers, plumbers, electricians, public service workers, government workers, doctors, nurses, health care workers, dentists, wives and mothers, husbands and fathers - even a music producer, a newspaper reporter and a district judge. Many assist in community events, far exceeding their job duties to support their communities while still maintaining their family ties.
There are many of that group who have departed this world, leaving their legacies behind as examples to their families, friends and co-workers. We have many who have faced death - and prevailed heart surgeries, cancer, respiratory issues and an ample supply of illnesses, disorders and diseases.
But we are a generation of people who were taught to work hard, set goals and try your hardest to be a good role model for others. We were taught to honor our flag, honor our history and respect our elderly. We are the generation of classic rock music - the predecessor to disco and rap and the survivor of teen bop and early pop. We were too young for Woodstock and war protests and too old for Captain Kangaroo, but we thrived on the original Star Trek, Gunsmoke and Bonanza. We were teens during the initial space missions and landing on the moon. We were pre-computer age but the survivors of manual typewriters and messy carbon copy corrections.
Like every other group of people, we have survived world and national events that we never dreamed would ever take place. But, as we were taught - at home and school - life is to be cherished and celebrated by overcoming obstacles and keeping faith in humanity and God.
We are the Class of 1975 - and congratulations to us, 45 years and 3 weeks later.
