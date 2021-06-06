LONDON — The CHI Saint Joseph Health Foundations’ “Evening of Hope” statewide fundraising event raised nearly $360,000 on Saturday, May 15. Proceeds from the event will benefit CHI Saint Joseph Health cancer patients and their families across Kentucky, including in the London area. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the event was held in place of annual in-person galas and fundraising events, and included 50 hosts across Kentucky holding an Evening of Hope dinner party for around 700 guests statewide. The evening included a silent auction, a mission moment and inspiring stories of hope.
“We are so grateful to our communities for their generous support,” said Leslie Smart, CFRE, president, Saint Joseph London Foundation. “With the COVID-19 pandemic, we had to envision new ways to bring people together to celebrate their support for the patients we serve. Evening of Hope will help cancer patients and their families. We are humbled by the generosity of our hosts, our sponsors and everyone who attended a party or participated in our silent auction.”
In 2020, more than 26,000 new cancer cases were diagnosed in Kentucky. CHI Saint Joseph Health’s affiliation with the Cleveland Clinic Cancer Center has allowed physicians in central Kentucky the opportunity to consult with leading sub-specialists at one of the top 5 cancer centers in the country. Support for Evening of Hope directly benefits patients being treated for cancer across all of the CHI Saint Joseph Health facilities and offers them hope for their journey ahead.
As part of the event, hosts and attendees heard local stories of hope and the impact CHI Saint Joseph Health – Cancer Care has had on patients. The Evening of Hope Silent Auction featured a collection of premier items valued at nearly $50,000; the silent auction raised $60,835 toward that final total.
Sponsors of the Evening of Hope virtual event include Central Kentucky Radiology, PLLC (Champagne and Sweet Treat Sponsor), CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group (Mission Moment Sponsor), Hillenmeyer (Video Sponsor), Boone’s Butcher Shop (Charcuterie Sponsor), Pathology & Cytology Laboratories, Inc. (Stories of Hope Sponsor), along with 25 additional sponsors.
