LEXINGTON — The Saint Joseph Hospital Foundation recently recognized the CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group 2020 Physician of the Year award recipient and its 2020 Advanced Practice Provider of the Year award recipient. Thomas Coburn, MD, of Nicholasville, a primary care physician in Wilmore, was presented with the 2020 Physician of the Year award, and Russell Crawford, advanced practice registered nurse (APRN), of London, was named the 2020 Advanced Practice Provider of the Year during a virtual ceremony.
Dr. Coburn was nominated by Kathy Kesheimer, director, Physician Operations, with the Medical Group.
“I’ve worked with Dr. Coburn directly for more than 8 years. The manner in which he conducts himself (both inside and outside of clinic) aligns completely with the culture and values our organization promotes. He’s caring, humble and committed to his Christian beliefs, yet inclusive, respectful and compassionate to those who may have different convictions. If a patient is struggling, he’s never too busy to stop and pray with them,” said Kesheimer. “He shows compassion to the disenfranchised and has repeatedly given moral support to employees in his medical practice who live with consequences of life choices that others might be tempted to judge harshly.”
Dr. Coburn grew up the son of a Methodist minister in Kentucky, living in many parts of the state before his family settled down in Danville when he was 12. After completing his undergraduate work out of state, he returned to Kentucky to complete his medical degree and residency at the University of Kentucky. He said it was while he was serving the homeless at a soup kitchen in Washington, D.C., in 1987 that he knew he was being called to serve those that needed help.
For the past 20 years, Dr. Coburn has served the Jessamine County community, where he finds himself caring for some of the children of former patients that he also cared for at a young age. Dr. Coburn says he remembers his calling every day and is thankful to work for a company that shares his values and commitment to service.
This year’s Advanced Practice Provider of the Year recipient, Russell Crawford, was nominated by Bobbye Moore, practice manager with CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group – Cardiology in Lexington.
“Russell is consistent in providing better quality of care each day to our patients. He is positive and has a positive effect on staff,” said Moore. “He takes the time to listen to the patient and their family. He takes the confusion and complexity out of health care and breaks it down for better understanding. He always lends an extra hand in providing excellent patient care. He will never refuse to see a patient. Patient care always comes first for Russell.”
Crawford grew up in Manchester, Ky., and says becoming an APRN was very personal to him – his family has an extensive history of coronary artery disease and cancer. He completed his undergraduate work at Eastern Kentucky University and received his graduate degree from the University of Cincinnati. He was eventually hired as a cardiology specialist at Saint Joseph Hospital, and colleagues say his patients always talk about Crawford’s bedside manner and how he takes the time to listen and answer any concerns they may have.
