The CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group recently recognized Aqeel Mandviwala, MD, as the 2021 Physician of the Year and Sabrina Lambert, APRN, as the 2021 Advanced Practice Provider of the Year. Mandviwala, of Lexington, is a physician with CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group – Pulmonology in London who was instrumental in caring for COVID-19 patients at Saint Joseph London during the recent delta surge. Lambert, of Corbin, is a nurse practitioner at CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group – Pulmonology in London.
The medical group annually recognizes an outstanding Physician of the Year and Advanced Practice Provider of the Year who work to bring wellness, healing and hope to patients and families, as well as exhibits the core values of reverence, integrity, compassion and excellence.
Both were nominated by colleagues and received their awards during a virtual ceremony earlier this month. Dr. Mandviwala was selected as the overall Physician of the Year among all physicians recognized by CHI Saint Joseph Health.
“Dr. Mandviwala has provided care to the patients of this facility for many, many years,” said his colleague. “He shows so much for compassion for his patients, as well as the nurses and his colleagues. He is just a selfless person.
This year’s Advanced Practice Provider of the Year recipient, Sabrina Lambert, was also recognized for her passionate commitment to patient care.
“Sabrina has strived to provide excellent care for all her patient's during the pandemic,” said her colleague. “She also holds the pulmonary team together. She is the ‘glue’ which allows the pulmonary service to function adequately.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.