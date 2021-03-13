Recruiting quality medical professionals to serve the needs of the area is utmost for CHI Saint Joseph and the London location is no exception.
The London hospital has repeatedly received awards, commendations and certifications and they continue to recruit highly skilled physicians in all areas of medical needs.
One of the latest expansions includes the ortho services located on Mountain View Drive off West KY 80. Last fall, the need for extended ortho and spine treatments brought three new physicians to the area - Drs. Vincent DePalma, Adam Franson and Kevin Magone - who assist Drs. Patrice Beliveau and Jean Page at the Mountain View orthopedic center. Saint Joseph London CEO John Yanes said the addition to the local orthopedic program is a benefit to the entire community.
"We quickly identified that we needed to broaden the scope of services and that would allow us to keep more patients locally and create more access to that six, seven county area that we serve," said Yanes. "This has increased the level of care in the community. If you look across the country, there are hospitals in rural areas that have become significant regional centers by bringing in physicians and surgeons such as the ones we have here."
The trio joins other specialists who have located in London, including a vascular surgeon to enhance the local services - and all who came in the midst of the pandemic and within a 90-day period.
"I think that an added win for all of us is the fact that these physicians chose to come to Laurel County. Their homes, their families are here, so in addition to being part of our medical community they're also a part of our more general community," Yanes added.
Franson deals with a variety of conditions in the orthopedic field, which he describes as "general orthopedics."
"I do total knee, total hips, most fracture care that you can think of - shoulders, wrists, elbows, knees, ankles, fingers," he explained.
Franson also deals with arthritis, bursitis, and tendinitis and provides care for rotator cuff.
Magone said locating in London was a choice because he was near his hometown of Cincinnati. The large amount of patients that Page and Beliveau were serving was overwhelming.
"A lot of orthopedic care was leaving - not because Dr. Page or Beliveau are not good doctors or good surgeons. They just could not keep up with the volume and demand that was here," he said. "Bringing three doctors here that offer unique skill sets, they increased the demand to keep the care here in London."
Magone added that shoulder replacements and rotator cuff surgeries are commonplace in the area.
Franco said the location of three additional orthopedic doctors in the area was to offer "phenomenal service" here locally, rather than having to drive to other areas, which often places families at a disadvantage. However, he said the persons always have the choice to seek care elsewhere, but
Carpal tunnel and hip fractures are some of the most common ailments that the new physicians have seen since they joined the practice in London. Franson said bone and spine spurs - which are related to arthritis. ACL, shoulder dislocations, and chronic issues such as shoulder, elbow and knee pain are also on the slate for treatment at the local level. Knee, hip and shoulder surgery is performed at Saint Joseph London, while other procedures for other ailments remain as outpatient surgery.
DePalma specializes in orthopedics as well as spine conditions. Although he was not available for an interview, DePalma's credentials include spine conditions and surgery, degenerative disc disease, spinal deformity, cervical and lumbar radiculopathy, herniated discs, myelopathy, spondyiolisthesis, spinal stenosis, cervical and thoracolumbar fusion, lumbar and cervical decompression surgery, laminectomy, spine fractures, and fractures, sprains and strains.
Magone and Franson both said they had been welcomed by the local community and joining the team of orthopedics services locally had already been a positive experience. Franson had practiced in Tennessee prior to moving to London and said his children had adapted well to the area, despite the out-of-school, back in school, and back out again had been challenging.
Magone added that the COVID-19 pandemic had halted many activities and that was both his and Franson's "and everybody else" biggest complaint thus far.
"It keeps you from getting out and exploring and going places," he added. "I think it's been a great welcoming, outside the medical community as well as inside the medical community. I think when we get past this pandemic, we'll be able to enjoy the community a little bit more."
