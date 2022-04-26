A child was rescued from a pool on Monday afternoon and was reportedly in stable condition on Tuesday.
London-Laurel Rescue Squad reported that at approximately 4:40 p.m. they responded to a 5-year-old child drowning in a swimming pool near Allen School Road.
"Rescue units and firefighters arrived and began CPR and assisted loading the patient for EMS," the London-Laurel Rescue Squad said in a press release. "The patient was taken to Saint Joseph London where the patient regained pulse and breathing then later was reported to be in a stable condition."
London-Laurel Rescue Squad reported that the child had been missing for approximately five minutes and was found in a swimming pool on the property.
Also responding were Ambulance Inc. of Laurel County, East Bernstadt Fire & Rescue, Crossroads Fire Department, and Laurel County Sheriff's Office.
