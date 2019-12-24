Although it was barely dawn, over 200 children arose early on Dec. 14 and ventured to the London Walmart store to participate in the annual Shop with a Cop.
Law enforcement personnel from London City Police and the Laurel County Sheriff's Office volunteered their morning to assist 226 children and their families with a shopping excursion to ensure the child had warm winter clothing and a toy for the Christmas season. Each child was allotted $100 for clothing and $25 for a toy or other age appropriate item.
This is an annual event funded solely by donations from area businesses, groups, and individuals. This event originated as the Cumberland Valley Fraternal Order of Police Lodge # 28.
Presently the program is the Cumberland Valley Fraternal Order of Police Shop with a Cop and is in its 24th year providing a Christmas for children from all over Laurel County. The early founding fathers included Don and Virginia Wattenbarger and Laurel County Sheriff's Detective Sgt. Chris Edwards, currently president of Laurel County’s Shop with a Cop.
Also assisting at the event were Jamie Harrison -Secretary /Treasurer of Laurel’s Shop with a Cop, staff member of Community Trust Bank and nephew of the late Don Wattenbarger, Laurel County Volunteer Fire Department, London City Police, London Rotary Club, One Main, Macedonia United Methodist Church, LPD Officer Kenny Jones (Vice President of Laurel’s Shop with a Cop) and numerous other volunteers.
A very special recognition to the now deceased Laurel County Sheriff's Deputy Don Wattenbarger for his lifelong commitment and support of Laurel County's Shop with a Cop.
