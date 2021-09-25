The Chick-A-Lympics contest brought out far less children this year with only a dozen participating in the competition this year.
But that didn't deter the ones who did participate in the fun contest that always brings a lot of laughs - and a lot of flour - to those participating and watching.
The children ages 4 to 7 jumped eagerly into the large mat of flour, scratching through the flour in hopes of finding cash - with several running to give the money to their parents before returning to try their hand at more cash.
When the dust cleared and the money was carefully put in the pockets of parents and/or the participants, the drawing for a bicycle took place.
Gus Adkins was the first name drawn, but as he ran to claim his prize, he said, "I already have a bike!"
He then decided that since he already had a bicycle, he would forfeit his prize.
That ended with 5-year-old Waylon Smith winning the green and blue bicycle, while his cousin, 6-year-old Payton Vaughn chose the yellow bicycle as her prize. Vaughn is a returning winner, having won a bicycle in a prior year.
The Chick-A-Lympics is sponsored by the Laurel County 4-H Poultry Club.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.