Chris Herren DMD Family Dentistry cuts ribbon for new office

Photo by Cameron Coyle

Chris Herren DMD Family Dentistry had its ribbon cutting for its new office on Friday at 823 South Main Street in London. Dr. Chris Herren said it was important for them to stay downtown (they were previously located on 5th street. "A lot of our patients are right here and we wanted to be convenient for everybody," Herren said. His family echoed the same sentiments. "We love being downtown," said Dr. Rebecca Vawter, Herren's wife. "We feel like we're part of the community." The new office also has more room so more patients will be able to be served.