Chris Stapleton to perform at Kroger Field in April

LEXINGTON, Ky. (KT) – Country music sensation Chris Stapleton, who grew up in Johnson County, will headline the first concert at Kroger Field.
Stapleton will be performing with Willie Nelson, Sheryl Crow and Yola at the University of Kentucky football stadium on April 25. Tickets will go on sale Oct. 11.
Stapleton has had three No. 1 albums on the U.S. Country Billboard Chart. He has won five Grammy Awards, 10 Academy of Country Music Awards and 10 Country Music Association Awards since his first album, “Traveller,” in 2015.
Last week, Stapleton was honored by the Academy of Country Music as the Artist-Songwriter of the Decade.
