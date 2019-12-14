The 120th Christmas Bird Count is set to begin December 14 and runs through January 5.
With binoculars, bird guides and checklist in hand, tens of thousands of mothers, fathers and children will take part in what has become known world-wide as a family tradition among generations. By participating in the Audubon’s Christmas Bird Count, these observers help scientist understand how birds are adapting to the extraordinary environmental challenges in which they are faced.
Observers who brave the wind, snow, and rain are making an enormous contribution to the conservation of birds not only on a global scale, but a local one as well. This year the Audubon Christmas Bird Count utilized the power of volunteers to track the health of bird populations at a scale that scientists could never accomplish alone.
Data compiled in London will record every individual bird and bird species seen in a specified area, contributing to a vast community science network that continues a tradition stretching back 120 years.
Birds of all ages and skill level are welcome to contribute to this fun nationwide community science project. Which provides ornithologist with a crucial snapshot of our native bird populations during the winter months. Each individual count is performed in a count circle within a 15-mile diameter. The volunteers break up into small parties and follow assigned routes. Counting every bird, they see.
Last year we reported 62 different bird species, with the help of 12 volunteers. The American Crow was the most seen bird in London Ky in 2018 with 1593 being reported, a significant rise from 2017 were only 304 were reported. We have such a great time, and look forward to this count each year, as we on a local level, can look back and see from year to year the incline and decline of birds.
To sign up for this year's Christmas Bird Count, please visit/contact The Compiler Wendi Allen, Owner of Burkmann’s Backyard Birds prior to December 18 2019. You may call 606-330-0606 or Email: wallen@burkmann.com with any questions you may have.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.